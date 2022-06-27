357 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite predictions of a mid-month plateau, Oregon continued to see COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise through the end of June. On June 3, Oregon's chief forecaster released his report that forecast the latest COVID surge would top out on June 14. Since then, numbers have kept on going up.
Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 Biweekly Data Report, released Wednesday, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the previous biweekly period. OHA reported 20,451 new cases of COVID-19 from June 12 to June 25, a 2.8% decrease over the previous biweekly total of...
ODOT: East. Ore. – I-84 remains open in eastern Oregon. The route WAS closed Tuesday evening (June 28) for a couple hours due to a wildfire near the interstate, but it was open by 10 p.m. that evening. Some mapping navigation aps (such as Google Maps and others) may be showing the interstate as closed between Baker City and Ontario, and suggesting alternate routes. Travelers are advised to check TripCheck.com for current status of highways in Oregon, including I-84. We are trying to get these other navigation aps to correct the error, as some motorists/freight haulers are using alternate state, county and other routes to detour around the incorrectly listed I-84 closure. Most alternate routes are not suitable for freeway traffic and may actually bring travelers closer to the Willow Creek Fire activity. Some suggested detours take travelers through work zones with delays. Again, I-84 is currently open in eastern Oregon. For updates, continue to check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941. More Info Here More Info UPDATE.
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon’s minimum wage rates are set to go up tomorrow, giving those earning minimum wage a slight raise. In Oregon the minimum wage required by law is different depending on where workers are. Today, June 30, the minimum wage is $14 per hour in the Portland metro area, $12.75 in “standard” counties including Benton, Lane and Linn Counties, and $12 per hour in “non-urban” counties including Coos and Douglas Counties. Tomorrow, July 1, the minimum wage will increase to $14.75 per hour in the Portland metro area, $13.50 per hour in standard counties, and $12.50 per hour in non-urban counties.
While abortion remains legal in Oregon, many residents could still find it harder to access services once planned bans in other states go into effect. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade decision has already led to 13 states imposing bans on most or all abortions, according to the Washington Post.
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson is getting attention this week for calling Portland the “city of roaches,” in an attack on local elected officials’ handling of pandemic garbage pileups and the highly visible rise in homelessness. It wasn’t the first time Johnson used the roach ding against...
On June 13, Daniel Nguyen became the last winner in Oregon’s May election. It took 27 days for Clackamas County elections workers to finish counting ballots in the Democratic primary for House District 38. Nguyen, 43, a Lake Oswego city commissioner and the founder of restaurant chain Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen, won by a mere 28 votes.
That’s the percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive in Multnomah County in the week ending June 25. It’s the highest positivity rate in Oregon’s most populous county since the week ending Feb. 5. And it’s one of several indications that a significant amount of COVID is being transmitted in Portland as the pandemic’s third summer begins.
(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
OHA report, June 28, 2022 – Cases: 1,922 new; Deaths: 13 new, 7,804 total; Hospitalized: 399, 42 more than Monday, June 27, 2022. CHW report, June 28, 2022 – New cases: 6; Active cases: 377; Hospitalizations: 4; New deaths: 0, 155 total; Total cases: 11,843.
Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls. “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said. She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […]
DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
Residents and visitors in nine Oregon counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation because they're COVID-19 community levels are considered “high,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
More than 120,000 tax lots across Oregon are in areas prone to wildfires and are considered at “high” or “extreme” risk of burning, according to a new statewide map being released Thursday. More importantly for owners, some 80,000 of those properties potentially face new building code...
Despite an exceptionally wet spring, Oregonians surveyed in early June overwhelmingly expect a future of increased wildfires across the state, according to a recent survey. The Oregon Values and Belief Center, a nonpartisan public opinion research organization, received 1,500 responses to an online survey sent to adults across the state during the first week of June.
