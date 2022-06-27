Bergeron’s Final Season // Motley Crue’s latest Performance // The Stack (Hour 4)

Ready for your 4th of July Cookout? Get ready to pay more this year! Inflation is making the great American BBQ cost more. According to a new survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation, Americans will pay on average just under $70 for their favorite Independence Day meal. Items like cheeseburgers, pork chops, chicken breasts, homemade potato salad, strawberries and ice cream are all on the rise.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO