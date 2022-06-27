California voters will decide in November whether to make abortion a right under the state constitution

For the first time ever, Maryland watermen will soon be limited on how many bushels of male blue crabs they can haul daily from the Chesapeake Bay. With populations of blue crabs at the lowest level since recordkeeping began more than three decades ago, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that starting in July, commercial watermen will be limited to at most 15 bushels a day of male crabs in August and September.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO