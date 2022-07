Wang Chou Yang, age 76, of Fort Atkinson, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday June 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his wife and children. Wang Chou was born on August 24, 1945, in the Village of Phonxai, Louangphabang Province, Laos. He was the son of Toua Yang and Ia Chang Yang, stepson to Pang Koua Yang, brother to Tong Xeng Yang and Yia Yang, and stepbrother to Colonel Nhia Xou Yang, Youa Pao Yang, Lieutenant Colonel Boua Fue Yang, Mai Yang and Ying Yang all of whom precede him in death. He is survived by his stepbrother Chue Ge Yang and half-sister Ploua Yang Her.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO