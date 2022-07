We're sharing some helpful tips to get through the July 4th weekend as the holiday can become very stressful for pets as fireworks pop up all across the city. According to El Paso Animal Services, the 4th of July is incredibly stressful for pets. The snap, crackle, and pop of fireworks can be scary and harmful to our four-legged family members resulting in hundreds of pets fleeing from their homes yearly.

EL PASO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO