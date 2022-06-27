ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Fire Weather Watch for portions of the panhandle

By Press Release
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service announced a fire watch for Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, and...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle; Lower North Platte River Basin, Scottsbluff National Monument RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 436 AND 437 Although winds are expected to increase late this evening as a gust front moves across the area, relative humidities will remain above 25 percent and continue to increase through midnight. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning is allowed to expire on time this evening.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
Imperial Republican

Special elk season in nearby counties causing concern

A special elk depredation season set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on private land in parts of Perkins, Lincoln, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties is getting a lot of attention. While some farmers, hunters and elected representatives believe the details of the July 1-31 season were not well...
PARKS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Potter Fire Department responds to hay fire

POTTER, Neb. — A hay grinder is blamed for sparking ground hay on fire during hot and dry conditions north of Potter Wednesday. The Potter Fire Department and Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hay fire called in around 2:30 p.m. Sheriff Adam Frerichs said the fire...
POTTER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cheyenne County officials battle it out on the diamond for a good cause

SIDNEY, Neb. -- Local law enforcement raised $1,240 for a Nebraska Panhandle girl diagnosed with leukemia and her family. The fifth annual Guns vs. Hoses softball game took place at Legion Field in Sidney on Sunday. The Sidney Volunteer Fire Department batted off against the Sidney Police Department, Cheyenne County...
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney City Council to discuss new water line

SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Sidney City Council on Tuesday approved the M.C. Shaft & Associates company out of Scottsbluff to design the Sky Manor water line. The project will add a second line to the city water system, city officials said. The second line will feature as a backup in case of an emergency, so the water and sewer systems can still function.
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

VIDEO UPDATE: No injuries in Alliance tire shop fire

ALLIANCE, Neb. — All hands were on deck Tuesday morning in Alliance to respond to a local tire shop on fire with 50-to-60-foot flames. The first fire call was at 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning. WestCo tire on Third Street in Alliance caught on fire and collapsed. Alliance Fire...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff police respond to two-vehicle accident

On June 28 at approximately 9:28 a.m. Scottsbluff police officers were called to an accident near Avenue I and West 31st Street. A southbound Chevrolet Malibu rear ended a Ford Escape. "Seatbelts were not in use," Corporal Royce Massie said. "A juvenile passenger of the Malibu suffered minor injuries. Charges...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
panhandlepost.com

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey (1989 - 2022)

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports and other activities at Scottsbluff High School. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA while in high school, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Artistic, historical roots lead couple to northwest Nebraska

HARRISON, Neb. -- Wood block prints hang from a line, a painted sawblade rests on a table and paintings in various states of completion are on display at Saddlebum Studio on Main Street in Harrison. In the middle of it all, artist Di Filing works on her next piece. “There’s...
HARRISON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man takes off on foot during traffic stop

BIG SPRINGS, Neb. -- The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media, that they arrested a suspect with a warrant thanks to the help of the public. According to The Nebraska State Patrol, they conducted a traffic stop on Monday, June 27th on I-80 at mile marker 113 for speeding and reckless driving.
DEUEL COUNTY, NE
KRMG

Colorado wind turbine found snapped in half

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Crews in Colorado were called to an unusual sight: a wind turbine had snapped in half and fallen over. The Fleming Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that it was called out along with the Sterling Fire Department for a report of blades falling off a turbine. When crews arrived on scene, they found that a turbine had snapped in half, creating an inverted “V” shape.
FLEMING, CO
York News-Times

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

A Scottsbluff man was taken into custody earlier this month on multiple charges including alleged terroristic threats, domestic assault and false imprisonment. Officers arrested Barry Neal, 50, on June 18. According to an arrest affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, officers were dispatched to the home by a woman...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cheyenne County baseball team makes sport inclusive for everyone

SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Sidney Angels had a home run in the first game. The league for special needs individuals had its first baseball game for the 2022 season on Monday, June 27th. Coordinator and Founder of the team Eric Packer said it's very important that kids with special needs...
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney man arrested on 10 different charges

SIDNEY, Neb. — A 50-year-old reportedly attempted to break into a Sidney home, made terroristic threats, and told police he killed a dog. On Saturday, June 25th around 7:30 p.m. Sidney Police were dispatched to a criminal mischief call where it was reported that Daryl Kopriva was attempting to break into a Sidney residence.
SIDNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Brothers aim to bring beef back to Gering with proposed meat processing plant

Brothers Dean and Jared Lerwick, co-owners of the Pumpkin Creek Ranch southwest of Morrill, aim to bring a meat processing and packaging facility back to Gering. Gering was a natural fit for the Lerwick brothers’ operation, which will be dubbed the Pumpkin Creek Meat Company. “Our family lives in...
Panhandle Post

Alliance police remind citizens about fireworks ordinance

WITH THE FOURTH OF JULY COMING UP, HERE IS THE CITY OF ALLIANCE ORDINANCE REMINDER FOR DISCHARGING FIREWORKS. (22-177). (a) It shall be unlawful to discharge any firework as defined and permitted by state statute, prior to June 25, and after July 4 and at any time other than the dates and times specifically authorized by state statute and as modified by resolution of the mayor and city council.
ALLIANCE, NE

