Housing Construction Permit Pace Picks Up In Solano County

SAN PABLO (KPIX) -- The Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services (EHSD) 'Spring Job Fair' did not go as expected on Tuesday, but that turned out to be a good thing.Organizers expected around 100 people to sign up for the career fair, but around 500 people ended up signing up. Considering the fact that over the past several months, many employers have had trouble filling positions, this was really an unexpected surge of people looking for jobs.The organizers ended up opening the fair to more employers who needed to hire as a result."Frankly, I'm as eager as you to...

SAN PABLO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO