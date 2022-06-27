Missouri State Highway Patrol official says 3 people killed in Amtrak train derailment

The second man arrested in the deadly shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in April remains in an Illinois prison on a parole violation, and Illinois authorities have refused to return him to Iowa, despite a signed waiver of extradition. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Tuesday his office...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eric Carlson wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
DECATUR — Less than 24 hours after the two claimed victory in their bids to represent the new 13th Congressional District, the campaign punches were already flying between Regan Deering and Nikki Budzinski,. Trump-backed Mary Miller defeats Rodney Davis in 15th Congressional District GOP primary. “Today is day one...
U.S. Steel is planning to slash steelmaking jobs in Illinois as it looks to expand its domestic iron ore supply by investing in a pellet facility in Minnesota and reaching a deal with SunCoke Energy to make pig iron at blast furnaces at Granite City Works near St. Louis. The...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Josh Brecheen advances to primary runoff election in Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SPRINGFIELD — Illinoisans will receive some modest tax relief starting Friday when the state’s new fiscal year begins. That includes some income tax rebates, property tax rebates, a suspension of the state’s 1 percent tax on groceries, and a six-month pause on the scheduled inflationary increase in the state’s motor fuel tax.
Comments / 0