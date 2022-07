Wow! We have all been mad at our bosses, but have you ever been this mad? A St. Pete man was arrested Wednesday after police said he was caught on camera setting his bosses house on fire. His reasoning? He said it was because the spirits told him to do it. Thanh Ha was caught red handed setting a newly constructed St. Pete home on fire around 11:50 am in May. The funniest part of it all is that he was on a bike! Before he set the house on fire he locked up his bike to a nearby stop sign, once he was done he went back to get his bike while attempting to cover his face with his shirt. It seems as if his boss didn’t even move into the house yet. In the article on WFLA, Ha was identified as one of the potential buyers employee.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO