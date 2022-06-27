New High Performance Single-Family Homes Coming to Kissimmee

VIERA - Three new businesses will soon be opening up at The Avenue Viera. Nothing Bundt Cakes, Paris Banh Mi and Soma will open stores at The Avenue, which is located just off Lake Andrew Dr. in Viera and just west of Interstate 95. Though the businesses do not have...
If you thought Disney magic was contained to just the Disney parks, we’re here to tell you that sometimes, that’s not the case. Disney merchandise and recipes can bring some magic into your home, but what if you took that a step further? Some mansions in the Orlando area have Disney-inspired aspects to them. We’ve seen a few before, but this new mansion that just went on the market is BEYOND what we’ve ever seen.
The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV), the largest homeowner’s association in the state of Florida, and one of the largest in the country, is marking its 50th Anniversary milestone this year. APV, which serves more than 70,000 residents across a 47,000-acre community, was formally established in 1972. Located just outside of Orlando, Florida, this long-standing HOA encompasses two counties: Polk and Osceola.
Mason Jar Provisions has closed. The Thornton Park restaurant opened its doors in 2020. They specialized in a variety of comfort food and pub grub, from smashburgers to falafels. The restaurant's website posted that June 26 would be the last day they were open. Then on Facebook, they posted they...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Despite Central Florida’s booming population, a billion-dollar development proposed for an Orlando community is facing backlash. The plan could change the landscape around the Rosemont area. [TRENDING: How a legal battle with Disney helped create one of Orlando’s most powerful attorneys | Tropics: Hurricane center...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some Central Florida realtors say more Disney employees continue to back out of buying homes after the Walt Disney Company decided to postpone the relocation of several positions from California to Florida. "I was like, this is gonna cause some stir in our clientele, cause so many...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — More change is coming to the U.S. 192 corridor in Kissimmee where dozens of motels sit just around the corner from Disney World. Last week, WESH 2 News reported that the Magic Castle Inn and Suites were sold without notice and the tenants were abruptly kicked out. Some are occupied by tourists and others are occupied by long-term tenants who call Osceola County home.
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a new executive director of the onePulse Foundation. It follows six years of criticism about a conflict of interest involving Pulse owner Barbara Poma, who founded the nonprofit. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Poma co-owns the Pulse nightclub and launched the...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Due to anticipated exhaustion of the $6.8 million in COVID-19 Relief Funds awarded from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the deadline to apply for financial assistance through the City of Orlando’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP2) is Friday, July 1, 2022. “Since the pandemic...
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since last Friday. Kadra Carless was last seen on June 24 at her home at Arnold Palmer Drive in Metrowest. "Please share and help us bring Kadra Carless,16, back home to her concerned...
A sprawling mansion in Orlando, Florida with Disney-themed amenities and decor has come on the market for just under $15 million. The property is in the guard-gated Carolwood neighborhood of Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort, a few minutes away from the front gate of the Magic Kingdom. The...
Are you visiting Orlando, Florida for your vacation, or are you local to the area? Either way, it’s impossible to pass up taking a trip to Disney World and Universal Studios. It’s easy to spend a whole day going on numerous rides and seeing fun shows, but you’re bound...
ORLANDO, Fla. – A truck load of sand spilled onto State Road 429 in Orange County, forcing officials to close the road. The spill happened Tuesday morning on S.R. 429 north near New Independence Parkway, west of Orlando. Northbound S.R. 429 was closed in the area, but the lanes reopened around 7:45 a.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. – No one was injured in a shootout Wednesday afternoon at a Wawa in Orlando, police said. The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Wawa at 2057 N. John Young Parkway near Silver Star Road. [TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new...
Walt Disney's Alice In Wonderland is no doubt a childhood classic, and, now, you can sip boozy tea and feel like you've been sucked down the rabbit hole at a pop-up venue which opened in Florida today. It's called The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, and it's worldwide, though the...
Orlando, Florida, is known for Disney World and its impressive amusement parks. When going on vacation to Florida, you can’t miss out on Universal Studios, the Magic Kingdom, and the rest of Disney World. Yet, before you start a big day roaming the amusement parks, you’ll want to get...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A first-of-its-kind event in Central Florida is designed to help inmates prepare for life after serving time. The purpose of the event is to create a stable environment that includes employment. Orange County Corrections staff at the jail say 96% of Orange County inmates return...
APOPKA, Fla. — According to the Apopka Fire Department, one of their own firefighters was seriously injured on the job. The accident happened after 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the back of a storage area for Apopka Fire Station No. 1. on East 5th Street. The firefighter was injured...
WINTER PARK, Fla. — 9 Investigates uncovered a lawsuit accusing a wealthy Winter Park family of negligence in the death of one of their son’s friends. We have also learned that investigators have referred the case to prosecutors for possible criminal charges. Channel 9 was at the scene...
