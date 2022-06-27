ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Lottery scratch-offs — what are your odds, and is the big prize still out there?

By Dino Flammia
 3 days ago
When you're feeling lucky and you're willing to lay down some money for scratch-offs at a New Jersey Lottery retailer, do you just randomly choose which tickets seem to be calling your name?. You may have a better shot at winning big bucks if you do your research before...

Grand Capo
3d ago

I suppose we will win all the time now when I play I hardly ever win so yeah the government's running scams to get their money back cuz we owe so much money to China and we're broke so they got to recoup it somehow especially with all the coronavirus funds that was handed out somebody got to pay

CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

16 largest Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in American lottery history

Who are the biggest lottery winners of all time? (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) It's the American dream. Popping into a convenience store or gas station and plunking down a couple of dollars for a handful of Powerball or Mega Millions tickets. The result can be literally life-changing. And the prizes are often nothing to sneeze over. Here's a look at the 16 biggest lottery jackpots in Powerball and Mega Millions history.16. $543 million (Powerball) (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) Date: July 24, 2018. How many winners? 1. A group of 11 office workers in California split the winning ticket and chose the $320 million lump...
TODAY.com

Powerball ticket worth $366 million sold in Vermont

There was one winning ticket sold in Vermont for Powerball’s $366 million jackpot on Wednesday. The numbers were 8, 40, 49, 58, 63 and the Powerball was 14. It was the first time someone has hit the jackpot since late April.June 30, 2022.
