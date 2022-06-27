ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Police: Drowning of boys in pool was ‘a heartbreaking and terrible accident’

By Charles Gazaway
WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deaths of two young boys found unresponsive in a backyard in a swimming pool was not the result...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
953wiki.com

Two Men Behind After Jumping Locked Gate At River Business

June 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM Madison Police responded to a report of several male subjects climbing over the gate at the Lighthouse Restaurant. Upon arrival, officers observed several males on the business side of the Lighthouse's locked gate. Officers gave verbal instructions for the men to return to the gate, for investigative purposes, however they refused.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Police: Man injured after shooting in Louisville's PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was found injured from a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Pleasure Ridge Park. According to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, police responded on a report of a shooting in the 6400 block of Triplett Drive around 2:40 p.m. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Louisville, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

11-year-old boy dead following shooting in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 11-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in southwest Louisville near the PRP and Valley Station neighborhoods on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 6:45 p.m., officers from LMPD's Third Division received a call for a shooting that took place inside a home...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

3 people escape burning home in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Red Cross is helping families that were affected by an early morning house fire that took place in the south Louisville neighborhood of Jacobs on Tuesday. Just after 3:30 a.m., the Louisville Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3600...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Pike County Police Chase - Cody Chapman video

Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout. A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police officer ends in Louisville after shots fired leading to the suspect’s death. Whitley County Farmers Market - 11:00 p.m. Updated:...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming Pool#The Boys#Police Cars#Accident#Rolling Ridge Blvd#Ems
WLKY.com

Woman dies in car crash on Gene Snyder Freeway after rolling off road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has died after crashing on the Gene Snyder Freeway Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:30 p.m. LMPD Third Division officers were called to a report of a crash off the Snyder's northbound lanes at the 7-mile marker. That's near the National Turnpike exit.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 shot on West Broadway in Chickasaw neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the 3400 block of West Broadway. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman who had been grazed by a shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Man fatally shot in Kentucky after wounding Tennessee officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky State Police fatally shot a suspect who fled after allegedly shooting an officer in Tennessee. Nashville Metro Police said a warrant was issued Tuesday night charging 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards with attempted murder of a Hendersonville police officer. The officer was in non-critical condition Tuesday night. Police say Edwards drove […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 injured in W. Broadway shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Shawnee neighborhood. Officers were called to a parking lot in the 3400 block of W. Broadway around 12:50 p.m. They found a man who had been shot several times and a woman with a graze wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
meadecountyky.com

BOLO: Stolen vehicle & two possible suspects

At 1:54PM on 06/28/2022 the Meade County Sheriff's Department released the following BOLO to the public:. On Saturday, 25 June 2022, Deputies were called to a theft of a vehicle at Dodge's Convenience Store in Muldraugh. The persons of interest entered the store and purchased multiple items prior to leaving. Upon exiting the business, the persons of interest observed a vehicle running in the parking lot and subsequently stole the vehicle traveling north on Dixie Highway towards Louisville, KY. The suspects stole a 2005 Ford F-250 FX4 4 Door White in color with a tan strip on the bottom bearing Kentucky License Plate 012YKF. Two stickers are on the rear window of the truck one is a "2nd Amendment" Sticker, and the other is a subdued target reading Group Therapy.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Suspect accused of shooting Tennessee police officer dead after chase, shootout in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting a Tennessee police officer is dead after a police chase and shootout with state police troopers in Louisville. The Metro Nashville Police Department said in a Tweet Tuesday evening that the suspect, Samuel Quinton Edwards, was "involved in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville. He is deceased."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Driver dies in rollover crash off Gene Snyder; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a single-vehicle crash just off the Gene Snyder on Monday night, according to police. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said calls came in around 8:30 p.m. off I-265 North at the 7-mile marker, between the New Cut Road and National Turnpike exits.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy