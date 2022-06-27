Vinnie Pasquantino becomes first Tom Sox player to reach MLB
By Anne-Parker Coleman
cbs19news
3 days ago
Charlottesville, VA. (CBS19 SPORTS) Vinnie Pasquantino, a 2017 Tom Sox standout and VLB Champion, has been called up to the Kansas City Royals. Pasquantino becomes the first Tom Sox player and 249th player in Valley...
The Wizards are re-signing forward Anthony Gill to a two-year contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets. Gill was a restricted free agent after Washington extended a qualifying offer. It’s most likely a veteran’s minimum deal, though terms have not been disclosed. The 6-foot-8 Gill, 29, went undrafted out...
Golf’s newest and most controversial tour, the LIV Golf Series, hosts its second event in Portland, Oregon this week with the action kicking off tonight. The Saudi-backed venture has added more high-profile names to its roster, with America’s Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed among the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour, joining the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.The American PGA Tour and European DP World Tour have issued suspensions and fines respectively in a bid to halt the breakaway but players Carlos Ortiz and Matthew Wolff have committed themselves to LIV Golf in...
Comments / 0