The annual Ride the Willapa bike ride took place Saturday, giving hundreds of riders the opportunity to travel from just outside Chehalis to as far as Pacific County. “Thank you to all of our 215 registered riders, scores of volunteers and donors for making this ride happen!” organizers wrote on Facebook. “We had a fantastic time and we hope you did too. Please let us know what you thought of the ride and this year’s new routes!”

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO