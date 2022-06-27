ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

3 dead, others hurt when cross-country Amtrak train hits truck, derails

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Three people were killed and others were injured when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri on Monday, officials said. It was not immediately clear how many people were...

