3 dead, others hurt when cross-country Amtrak train hits truck, derails

East Windsor, Conn. - The Connecticut Trolley Museum (CTM) presents Summer activities that run through Sept. 4. All summer long CTM will hold many activities including, Trolley Rides: Take a trolley ride operated by period dressed motormen. Learn historic information about each car you ride and how the museum began; Trolley Experiences: Get up close and personal as you climb aboard stationary trolleys from the collection in the Visitors Center. From streetcars to interurban cars, this is your chance to take the controllers and let your imagination “operate”; Crafting station: Make a Motorman Hat, create your own trolley fare ticket and make finger print paper trolley cars. Take your new creations home with you for future use; Dress-up station: Dress up as a Motorman or Conductor; LEGO Build: During your visit, build your own Lego creation focusing on trolley and trains from the past and future. After your creation is built display it for all to see throughout the summer; Fire Truck Museum: View over 15 fire trucks dating back to 1923. Learn more about the Fire truck Museum’s collection along with historic Fire Fighting Equipment. (Admission to Fire truck Museum is included in the Trolley Museum admission ticket).

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO