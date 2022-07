DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Five years after her son's murder, Bridgett Williams is still trying to piece together what happened."I can talk about him now without crying, and so I'm proud of myself for that," she told CBS 11.Grady Dunn was on his way home in January of 2017, when another driver rear-ended him, pulled a gun, and tried to rob him. Grady hit the gas and was shot. Dallas police found video of the other car, but never identified the shooter."No one's ever been brought to justice. Don't know if people are looking into it anymore. Kind of feels...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO