3 dead, others hurt when cross-country Amtrak train hits truck, derails

VEHICLE THEFT ALLEGED – North Coventry police on Sunday (June 26, 2022) said they’ve received a report of an allegedly stolen motor vehicle, a 1985-model light blue-colored GMC K2500 pick-up truck, taken from the 800 block of Sheep Hill Road in the township. However, officers may face a unique recovery problem. Although the department was notified Tuesday (June 21) of the crime by the truck’s owners, the theft apparently occurred sometime between August and December 2021. That’s roughly 6 to 10 months ago. The department, according to its CrimeWatch website nonetheless hopes someone will remember seeing the truck or know something about its disappearance or current location. If so, they’re asked to call the department at 610-323-8360. Tipsters also can leave information anonymously on its CrimeWatch “Submit A Tip” page, here.

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO