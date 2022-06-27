ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Attorney Helped Represent Coach In SCOTUS School Prayer Case

By Amy Slanchik
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17S034_0gNo1sDC00

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with a football coach in a case about prayer after high school football games.

An Oklahoma City lawyer was the originating attorney on the case, which has gone up and down the court system for about seven years.

In 2019, the Supreme Court declined to hear the case. That was before the conservative majority was put on the bench.

In a 6-to-3 ruling, the high court ruled in favor of former football coach Joe Kennedy, who lost his job at Bremerton High School in Washington state, after praying on the 50-yard-line after games.

“Everybody should be able to practice their faith,” Kennedy said April.

"There's nothing in the Constitution that says that anybody needs to pretend to be an atheist and ignore their religious faith,” A.J. Ferate said.

Ferate, an Oklahoma City attorney, said he is originally from Bremerton, and was the originating attorney on the case.

Ferate was present in the courtroom for arguments in April, but attorney Paul Clement and his team argued the case in the high court.

Kennedy’s lawyers argued no students were ever pressured to join him in prayer, and Justice Neil Gorsuch noted in his opinion there was no evidence of coercion.

"Those players made that choice for themselves to come out there,” Ferate said.

Ferate said Kennedy, who now lives in Florida, wants to move back to Washington, and return to his old job.

"Now we begin that process of working with the school district to see what sort of agreement we can come to, to put Joe back in place,” Ferate said.

The Bremerton School District's website said, "The District is assessing the decision and exactly what it means. We cannot confirm at this time whether Mr. Kennedy will be coaching in the fall."

Justice Sonya Sotomayor wrote the dissenting opinion, saying, "This decision does a disservice to schools and the young citizens they serve, as well as to our Nation’s longstanding commitment to the separation of church and state."

Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan joined her in dissent.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State said on its website, “The U.S. Supreme Court gutted decades of established law that protected students' religious freedom, undermining our country's foundational principle of church-state separation."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Washington State
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
City
Washington, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Paul Clement
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
PBS NewsHour

Majority of Americans think Supreme Court overturning Roe was more about politics than law

With confidence in the Supreme Court falling, more than half of Americans oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly six in 10 say the ruling was based more on politics than on the law, according to the latest poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. Conducted in days following the decision, this latest poll also found that more than half of Americans are concerned that the Supreme Court will reconsider issues such as contraception and same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#School Prayer#State Supreme Court#Scotus School Prayer Case#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Bremerton High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris picks up another loser talking point on abortion

Vice President Kamala Harris is one of the worst politicians in the country. So naturally, she took up one of the least persuasive arguments in favor of abortion after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade. Speaking to CNN, Harris tried to win over as many people as possible by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy