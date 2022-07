PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Castellanos has been on everybody’s mind lately because so much is riding on his success. It is almost impossible to imagine the Phillies hanging with the best in the National League without Castellanos hitting as expected, certainly while Bryce Harper and Jean Segura are sidelined for weeks, maybe months, with injuries. But Castellanos had a big night Thursday in a 14-4 victory over the Braves at Citizens Bank Park to help the Phils (40-37) finish June with a 19-8 record. He smashed a hard-hit single in the first and an opposite-field three-run home run in the second.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO