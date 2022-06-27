North Central Men’s Tennis Season Recap

The Exchange Club of Naperville says it will allow owners of unused tickets from Ribfest to use the value of those tickets toward any performance at next year’s festival. This year Ribfest had some last minute cancellations and schedule changes. Patrons were offered the chance to use any unredeemed Friday night tickets for any night of performance at the festival. They were also given the chance to donate the cost of those tickets toward the Exchange Club’s mission to combat child abuse and domestic violence. This third option has now been opened up after many have requested refunds, which Ribfest does not allow. Those with unredeemed tickets who would like to make a claim to use tickets toward next year’s fest must fill out a form on the Ribfest website by July 1.

