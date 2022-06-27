ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

North Central Men’s Tennis Season Recap

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they reached the end of their regular season, confidence couldn’t have been much higher for the North Central Men’s Tennis team. A final 9-0 sweep over Carroll was their 14th consecutive victory to close out a 21-2 campaign. Winning a first conference title for over 60 years and a first...

www.nctv17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Title IX 50th Anniversary

“It’s truly a celebration. It’s a celebration for all the women that have been part of athletics and grown female athletics from the very beginning” said Former Neuqua Valley Athletic Director Barb Barrows. 50 Years Later. On June 23rd 1972, President Richard Nixon signed the law of...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Summer in the Parks Returns To Naperville

Brightside Theatre has brought back a summertime musical event for Naperville residents to enjoy on a beautiful night. “Tonight we are hosting our second annual Summer in the Parks free concerts series that was sponsored by Republic Bank as well as the lovely park district in Naperville. We’re providing free music for everyone to come and listen, and tonight’s theme is the Golden Age of Broadway. So we have five singers here tonight and four musicians that will be singing and playing different tunes from about the late 1940’s up to the very early 1960’s,” said Brightside Theatre Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak.
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, IL
Naperville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Unredeemed Ribfest Ticket Policy | Giant Flag Folding | Little League Championship

The Exchange Club of Naperville says it will allow owners of unused tickets from Ribfest to use the value of those tickets toward any performance at next year’s festival. This year Ribfest had some last minute cancellations and schedule changes. Patrons were offered the chance to use any unredeemed Friday night tickets for any night of performance at the festival. They were also given the chance to donate the cost of those tickets toward the Exchange Club’s mission to combat child abuse and domestic violence. This third option has now been opened up after many have requested refunds, which Ribfest does not allow. Those with unredeemed tickets who would like to make a claim to use tickets toward next year’s fest must fill out a form on the Ribfest website by July 1.
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Ribfest Addresses Ticket Holder Concerns and Schedule Alterations

The Exchange Club of Naperville is addressing complaints from ticket holders from this year’s Ribfest. The event, held from June 17 to June 20, saw some last minute cancellations and schedule changes. Friday night’s headliner, Toby Keith, had to pull out after disclosing that he had been battling cancer since last fall. Ashley McBryde had to cancel her Sunday concert, for what was noted as “unforeseen circumstances.”
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Anderson’s Bookshop Books Being Hidden | Juneteenth Celebration | All State Softball

Anderson’s Bookshop has reported an ongoing issue with finding books featuring people of color either turned around backwards, or placed behind other books within its Naperville store. The store’s director of events and marketing told ABC7 Chicago that it’s happened to more than 45 books. Staff has once caught someone in the act. Anderson’s has notified the Naperville Police Department of the incidents. Anderson’s stated on its Facebook page, “we are honored to be a safe space for all voices and we want to reassure our customers and followers that we will continue to be, regardless of those who work against this goal.”
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gustavus Adolphus College
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Tornado Anniversary | Ribfest Concludes | Classic Car Show

Monday marks one year since a tornado ripped through several Naperville and Woodridge neighborhoods, severely damaging many homes. The hardest hit were those on Nutmeg Lane and Princeton Court, including one completely leveled house. Naperville city staff reported 19 homes in all were deemed uninhabitable, displacing those families. Of those only nine of them have been restored to full occupancy, with the others in various stages of repair. In the year since, the community has bonded together to assist victims of the storm, while the city has emphasized do’s and don’ts in the event of another such storm.
NAPERVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Pritzker Reacts To Roe v. Wade Ruling | West Nile Mosquitos | Park Survey Results

Governor J.B. Pritzker said at a press conference this morning Illinois will remain a safe haven for those seeking an abortion. The governor was speaking in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision today overturning Roe v. Wade, putting the decision on whether to allow abortion into the hands of the states. Pritzker called the ruling an “abhorrent decision” and said he is calling a special session of the General Assembly in the coming weeks to further ensure women’s reproductive health care rights and protections in Illinois. Locally, a protest against the Supreme Court decision is planned at 5:30 p.m. on Washington Street near Burger King in Naperville.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Man Stabbed at Health Club, High School Sports, North Central President Retires

A man was stabbed on Sunday morning at a health club in the 3000 block of S. Route 59, according to the Naperville Police Department. Police responded to the club, named by CBS2 Chicago as LA Fitness, just after 11 a.m. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times in the upper body with an unknown weapon after confronting a man going through his personal belongings. The victim was taken to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The suspect is described as a Black man of dark complexion approximately six-feet tall likely in his 50’s with short graying hair and facial hair, wearing a dark-colored shirt and gray shorts. Police say he fled on foot northbound along Route 59. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Naperville Police Department and ask for the investigations team.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Toby Keith Cancels Ribfest Performance | DuPage Monkeypox Case | Hometown Picnic

Toby Keith has canceled his June 17 performance at Ribfest after disclosing on Sunday that he has been battling cancer. The country music star shared on social media that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. He said that he has spent the past six months undergoing chemo, radiation and surgery. A Ribfest spokesperson said in a statement “We are very disappointed with the news of his cancellation, but our thoughts and prayers go out to Toby and his family as he faces a very difficult and challenging time in his life.” She continued, “We are examining our options at the moment and intend to replace Toby Keith on our stage, and will announce our plans shortly. However, we stand with the millions of Toby Keith fans at this time and say, “Get well soon, Toby!”
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

District 203 MOU and 2023 Budget | Naperville Salute | Art & Artisan Fair

At last night’s District 203 School Board meeting, the group approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the district and City of Naperville in regards to the role of School Resource Officers. The MOU states that the district will train SROs regarding District procedures and policies. If a student under the age of 18 needs to be questioned or detained at school, SROs need to promptly notify the building principal. They must also contact the student’s parents or guardian. If they can’t be reached, then one of the school’s mental health professionals needs to be present. Implementing an MOU for the district has been a request from Maureen and Doug Walgren, whose son Corey died by suicide in January 2017 not long after he was questioned by school officials and an SRO at Naperville North without a parent present. The MOU now goes to City Council sometime in July.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy