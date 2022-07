In this update, a loud explosion was heard across western Massachusetts yesterday that had many people looking for answers. Massachusetts State Police have seized more than a thousand illegal fireworks from drivers who bought them in neighboring states ahead of the 4th of July, and there are new details on the car pulled from Watershops Pond in Springfield late last night. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO