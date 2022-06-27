ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Golf Challenge Tall Pines

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.29.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.28.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.28.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.27.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast...

Golf Digest

Open Championship 2022: Why the easy 18th at the Old Course is golf ’s greatest finishing hole

The 18th at the Old Course lacks the bite of other famous drivable par 4s. Sharing a fairway with the first hole, the landing zone is as generous as it gets. Pros often take less than driver to knock it on the green or comfortably bail left, flag-high, then chip it close for an easy bird. The Valley of Sin, shaped in part by Old Tom Morris in the 1860s and from whose eight-foot depth Costantino Rocca holed the putt to force a playoff he would lose to John Daly in 1995, has become half a hazard at most. When Zach Johnson won the Open here in 2015, the hole ranked as the easiest par 4 on the course with a scoring average of 3.76.
GOLF
The Independent

LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 1 scores as Dustin Johnson and Branden Grace share lead in Portland

Golf’s newest and most controversial tour, the LIV Golf Series, hosts its second event in Portland, Oregon this week with the action kicking off tonight. The Saudi-backed venture has added more high-profile names to its roster, with America’s Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed among the latest players to defect from the PGA Tour, joining the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.The American PGA Tour and European DP World Tour have issued suspensions and fines respectively in a bid to halt the breakaway but players Carlos Ortiz and Matthew Wolff have committed themselves to LIV Golf in...
PORTLAND, OR
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed and Pat Perez tear into PGA Tour at LIV Golf press conference

Patrick Reed and Pat Perez didn't hold back in their criticism of the PGA Tour and their reasons for joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series on Tuesday. Addressing the media alongside Perez and Brooks Koepka, Reed sarcastically commented on the PGA Tour's new and improved prize funds for eight events in 2023.
GOLF

