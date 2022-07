SPRING CITY— The Spring City Council took up the issues of long-term use of trailers as residences and unsightly storage containers at its meeting last Thursday, June 2. Council members said RV-style trailers are sometimes hooking up to city power and water. Some of the trailers are on property owned by the resident, but it is not confirmed that all of them are.

SPRING CITY, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO