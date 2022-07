Here’s a list of changes and schedules for services and government offices due to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Looking for something to do this Independence Day holiday? We’ve got you covered from Medford to Ridgefield, to Pendleton and beyond, check out our list of rodeos, parades, and of course, fireworks across Oregon and southwest Washington: oregonlive.com/events.

