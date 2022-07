(Undated) -- Visitors to five state recreation areas will be allowed to touch off fireworks on July 4. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urges the areas that will permit fireworks from 8 a.m. until midnight on July 4 are Branched Oak, Fort Kearny, Memphis, Pawnee and Wagon Train. The commission says signs at recreation areas will point the way to designated fireworks sites, and boundaries will be clearly marked. Use of fireworks elsewhere in state areas or at other times is prohibited.

