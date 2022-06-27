ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Weed users nearly 25% more likely to need emergency care and hospitalization

By Sandee LaMotte
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recreational cannabis use is linked to a increased risk of emergency room care and hospital admission, a new study...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 5

Peggy Garza
2d ago

studies stay at people use it for their anxiety and nervous and bones. I see people smoking it and out of their chairs doing what they like to do in life. There are people that have been in car accidents that they could not move like they wanted to do after all of their surgery's. Now a little bit of that they feel better in the morning.

Reply
2
Omega101
2d ago

Ill just sit here and smoke my blunt while continuing to read this article. Any problems I had were from smoking cigarettes not good ol Ganga.

Reply
2
Colleen Hansen
2d ago

shut up and be quiet and your blah blah blah gives me a reason to smoke a joint 🤣

Reply(1)
6
Related
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Put Down the Bong—Pot Users More Likely to Land in Hospital

Sorry, pot heads. We’ve got bad news: Your weed smoking habit might just land you in the emergency room—or at least make you more likely to. In a new study published today in the journal BMJ Open Respiratory Research, Canadian researchers found weed smokers visited the emergency room or were hospitalized 22 percent more than those who didn’t use cannabis. Researchers say that the findings push back against commonly held notions that cannabis is a “safer” drug, and underscores the need for education and awareness around regular pot use.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Mental Health#Hospital#Emergency Department#The University Of Toronto#National Health Records#Seco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy