Old Faithful Inn wood washed away in flooding

After 20 years of building furniture and picture frames from the wood floors that he tore out of the Old Faithful Inn in Yellowstone National Park, Rich Holstein now has no choice but to be done with his beloved career.

“The end of the Old Faithful Inn picture frames was going to happen. It was already in the process, but the floods of 2022 in Fromberg have made what was left of the wood float down the river,” said Holstein Thursday.

Holstein showed MTN News the remaining wood left outside of his home in Fromberg. Little is left compared to what there was before the flooding.

Holstein was in the hospital for an infection when the flooding occurred and had no way to protect the decades-old wood. He immediately knew all of it was gone.

“To have it end like this, I am literally numb right now,” said Holstein.

He plans to use the little wood that is left to create the last of the picture frames.

