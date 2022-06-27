ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Ferm Fresh celebrates one-year anniversary with expansion

By Will Price
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– June 27th has become a special day for Megan Gossett, one of the co-owners of the Ferm Fresh Fermentation Bar.

Last year, it marked the day of their grand opening. And on Monday, they celebrated one year by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new outdoor area for their restaurant called “The Alley.”

“The Alley” is an expansion of their patio area. Gossett said she hopes the spot can be used by all ages.

“Our hope is that families will come and see that we have the alley, and then they’ll come inside maybe and try kombucha for the first time and just enjoy themselves outdoors,” she said.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce was on hand for the ceremony. Gossett said money for the expansion came from a grant through the chamber’s “Open for Tourism” program.

“We got it around fall of last year, and then with winter in Indiana… We put it off, and then decided what better thing to do on our one year anniversary than open up a new space,” Gossett said.

