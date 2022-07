The 45-31 Padres possess baseball’s fifth-best winning percentage (.592) and fifth-best run differential (+63). They have achieved this success despite receiving middle-of-the-pack production from first base and designated hitter in addition to well below-average offensive production from center field and right field. The Friars have also played the entire season thus far without star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (although Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune writes that Tatis could begin hitting off a tee within the next two weeks and embark on a rehab assignment a couple weeks after that).

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO