San Francisco police arrest fellow officer suspected of fraud

By Jerold Chinn
sfbayca.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Police Department announced Monday the arrest of an active officer suspected of making fraudulent claims involving a crash and damaged vehicle. Authorities said Officer Adam Eatia voluntarily turned himself in to police Friday after a bench warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday by a San Francisco Superior...

sfbayca.com

