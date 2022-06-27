Springfield home gutted by explosion, fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A home is a total loss after an explosion and subsequent fire destroyed it, Eugene Springfield Fire says. Fire department officials say that at about 2 a.m. early this morning, June 27, crews responded...
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - A phone company is experiencing an outage in the Junction City area, according to the Central Lane 911 Communications Center. If you live in that area and are not able to reach 911 on your phone and have an emergency, and can’t dial out on your cell phone, please respond to the Junction City Fire Station at 1755 Juniper Street or Junction City Police Department at 672 Greenwood Street for help.
On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic, operated by a 17-year-old male of Woodburn, passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle, operated by Jamil Nester (52) of Woodburn. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to rest in the southbound ditch. A 13-year-old male was ejected during the collision. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old and Nester were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 7 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Fire Department, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT. The investigation into this crash in on-going.
A fire broke out in the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grandstands late Monday night and caused heavy damage just 10 days before the opening of the community’s biggest celebration. Philomath Fire & Rescue and several agencies from surrounding districts responded to the fire at approximately 10:50 p.m. “It’s tragic,”...
LCSO release – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying leads related to the theft of a full-sized truck and trailer. Sometime over the night of 06/27/22 into the morning of 06/28/22, a gray Ford F-350 dually pickup and attached white 20ft. Pace America enclosed cargo trailer was stolen from a location in the 91000 blk of North Coburg Rd. The trailer contained a large volume of various animal health products when it was taken. The involved truck is possibly displaying OR Plate #F171407 or OR Plate #637KXH. The trailer may be displaying OR Plate #HV46632. Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the truck and trailer are asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1. Reference LCSO Case #22-3480 when calling.
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies dealt with three fires between Monday and Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said Monday just before 5:00 p.m. DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to a reported grass fire located off Highway 38 near Elkton. Pope said the fire was estimated to be 1/100th of an acre in size and was caused by a downed powerline. The fire was trailed and mop up began just before 6:15 p.m. The scene was just cleared by just after 7:30 p.m.
EUGENE, Ore. -- Three vehicles are involved in an accident on Highway 99 between Awbrey Lane and Enid Road near Eugene. Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the wreck at about 3:15 p.m. today, June 28. Two trucks and one SUV are involved in the crash. One of the trucks is rolled over. Officials say there are injuries, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time. Traffic may be delayed as crews investigate.
COBURG, Ore. -- A full-sized truck and trailer containing medical supplies for animals was stolen last night according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, and they are asking for the public’s help in finding them. Deputies say that the truck and trailer were stolen sometime during the night...
PHILOMATH, Ore. -- Some of the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grandstands have been rendered unusable after a fire last night, the rodeo board of directors announced today. According to the board of directors, on the night of June 27 a fire severely damaged the southern end of the grandstands at the rodeo grounds. The board said that three of the 10 bleacher sections seem to be unusable, and the damage may be severe enough to force the cancellation of this summer’s Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, which was planned for July 7, 8 and 9. Event organizers say they are working with the fire examiner, structural engineer and their insurance company to determine what must be done before the public can safely enjoy the rodeo grounds.
An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman in Eugene was the victim of an acid attack early this morning, and it’s the fourth time she has been attacked this way, according to Eugene police. Officials say the woman was most recently attacked at about 5:30 a.m. this morning when she answered her front door and a suspect threw acid on her. She was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital and treated for chemical burns.
A Roseburg woman was booked into jail following a reported DUII incident early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 12:55 a.m. an officer stopped a pickup near the intersection of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Miguel and observed signs of impairment. The 29-year old driver consented to standard field sobriety tests and performed poorly. A juvenile child was in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who allegedly assaulted a young disabled man is back in jail today for incidents that police say occurred during the last two years, Springfield police said. The Springfield Police Department says that on June 15, officers responded to an incident on Daisy Street in Springfield....
HARRISBURG, Ore. -- The Harrisburg Volunteer Fire Association has a new tool for water rescues. The HVFA bought a jet ski using money donated by the community. They have been trying to get a smaller watercraft for a while, as the usual put-in site was blocked by an accumulation of gravel at the usual embarkation site that made it unsafe for larger vessels to launch into the Willamette River. The HVFA says the new jet ski will be able to launch from almost anywhere, and will cut response times down drastically.
Friday morning at 08:43 hours, Lane County 911 dispatch received a report of a school bus crash on Marcola Road near milepost 4. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Mohawk Fire and Rescue, and Eugene Springfield Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Upon arrival, two occupants were located: an adult male driver and a single juvenile passenger. The adult male was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The juvenile was treated and released at the scene. The investigation continues, but initial indications point to the driver suffering a medical emergency, immediately preceding the crash. Emergency responders had Marcola Road closed for a little more than an hour, to accommodate emergency vehicles and personnel. At this time the roadway has been completely reopened and normal traffic has resumed.
A disagreement between Philomath Fire & Rescue’s chief and the department’s volunteer firefighters’ association over the staffing of a rural substation intensified last week when the chief suspended the president and vice president of the association. Fire Chief Tom Miller declined to comment on the suspensions of...
A Roseburg man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said at 4:45 p.m. the crash was reported on Interstate 5 northbound near the landfill exit. The 63-year old said he was cut off, causing him to swerve into the center divider to avoid a collision with an unknown vehicle. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life- threatening injuries. He was transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
