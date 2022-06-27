ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tour de France: Bahrain Victorious riders and staff searched days before race

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiders and staff of Bahrain Victorious have had their homes searched by French police just days before the Tour de France. The team said in a statement they will "co-operate in all procedures". But they added "the timing of this investigation is aimed at intentionally damaging the team's...

www.bbc.com

