Henryetta, OK

Two dead after home explodes in Henryetta

By Ryan Love
 3 days ago
Two people are dead after an explosion at a home in Henryetta on Monday morning.

Okmulgee Emergency Management confirmed the explosion happened around 7 a.m. near Wilson Road and Elm Road.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

We're working to get more details.

