In the past two days near the Woodlands complex, we have had two separate shootings that have resulted in the deaths of a 25-year-old man, and a 15-year-old boy. It is absolutely unacceptable that such violence in our communities keeps occurring at the expense of our young adults and children. We are collaborating to host the very first youth lock-in event this Friday, as well as a number of other programmed activities and events and we must do a better job at providing critical resources so we can reduce and PREVENT violent activity.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO