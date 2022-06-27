1 arrested celebrating Avalanche Stanley Cup win; parade set for Thursday

DENVER (CBS4) – Javin Odegard’s family is in mourning. they say there are many more questions than answers in his death. Odegard’s sister, Lavita Garcia, held back tears as she spoke with CBS4’s Mekialaya White on Monday morning. She described her brother, a Denver native, as an adventurous and avid bicycle enthusiast. (credit: Garcia family) “He was always traveling the world. He was into playing his bass guitar. He had a big heart on him, and he helped everybody. He was just a great person and always willing to give you his jacket off his back,” she said. The 32 year old was riding...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO