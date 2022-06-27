ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

1 arrested celebrating Avalanche Stanley Cup win; parade set for Thursday

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was arrested while celebrating the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win Sunday night. Police said...

www.1310kfka.com

Natasha Lovato

Irreplaceable Native American heirlooms stolen from car in Denver

An image depicting the regalia within the Jacobs' stolen car.Tocabe, an American Indian Eatery. (Denver, Colo.) Denver restaurant Tocabe, an American Indian Eatery, announced someone stole a car full of irreplaceable heirlooms. Ben Jacobs, Tocabe's owner and Osage Nation member, said someone stole his mother Jan Jacobs' car from her driveway in Park Hill.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Family wants answers in death of Denver cyclist: ‘Trying to seek justice’

DENVER (CBS4) – Javin Odegard’s family is in mourning. they say there are many more questions than answers in his death. Odegard’s sister, Lavita Garcia, held back tears as she spoke with CBS4’s Mekialaya White on Monday morning. She described her brother, a Denver native, as an adventurous and avid bicycle enthusiast. (credit: Garcia family) “He was always traveling the world. He was into playing his bass guitar. He had a big heart on him, and he helped everybody. He was just a great person and always willing to give you his jacket off his back,” she said. The 32 year old was riding...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Police expected to enforce fireworks ordinance July 4th

The Greeley Fire Department is urging residents to celebrate 4th of July safely by attending a professional fireworks show. Greeley City Council recently amended the city’s fireworks ordinance, increasing fines for illegal fireworks to $1,000 and possible jail time. Fireworks like bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, cherry bombs, shells and rockets are illegal. The only type permitted for usage in the city are the non-explosive kind that don’t leave the ground like fountains, ground spinners, sparklers, dipped sticks and illuminating torches. Fireworks will light up the sky at the 100th annual Greeley Stampede that runs through Monday, July 4th at Island Grove Regional Park. The show starts at 9:30 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Halligan Fire fully contained

The Halligan Fire burning northwest of Fort Collins is now fully contained. The fire broke out late Monday night following a lightning strike. It burned both public and private lands near Halligan Reservoir, spanning as much as 150 acres.
FORT COLLINS, CO
slidesandsunshine.com

Inspiration Point Park, this Gorgeous Spot is Less than 7 Miles from Denver!

You will not believe how close you are to the city when you enter Inspiration Point Park! It feels like you’ve taken a trip to the Colorado mountains with its natural feel, tall trees and views for days. This new playground was wonderful, and if we lived closer, I know we’d be back again and again. We can’t wait for you to see Inspiration Point Park and all of the new features it has to offer!
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

'He lost everything': Victim's family says priceless Osage National regalia stolen in Park Hill car theft

(CBS4) - A family in the Park Hill neighborhood is hoping to be reunited with family heirlooms that were stolen from their vehicle early Tuesday morning. Several pieces of Osage Nation regalia are gone after someone stole Jan Jacobs' car containing the items on Pontiac street. Jan had just returned from a ceremony in Oklahoma. They're items that hold generations of significance for the Jacobs family."They're many things in there that have special meaning to begin with. He lost everything, from the eagle feather, all the way down to his moccasins, everything," Jan told CBS4. "It makes me upset that...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

12 of Denver’s Best Spots for Modern Mexican Eats

From enchiladas to green chile, Denver is overflowing with eateries serving Mexican bites for every palate and budget. While you can never go wrong with a good plate of tacos, the flavors found south of the border—from the country’s abundance of native chiles, grains, and legumes to the endless bright and zesty salsas—are ripe for experimentation. And luckily for adventurous eaters, chefs from Latin America and beyond are reimagining Mexican fare in modern and contemporary ways throughout the Mile High City.
DENVER, CO
9News

Los Dos Potrillos plans new Colorado location

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A popular Colorado Mexican restaurant will open a new location next year. Los Dos Potrillos has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Castle Rock. The Douglas County restaurant will be the fifth for Los Dos Potrillos, joining locations in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker and Centennial.
CASTLE ROCK, CO

