The Sabor Latin Festival Review By: Janel Spiegel

The Sabor Latin Festival at SteelStacks was a blast. It’s a free-admission family friendly event. It was such a beautiful day on Saturday so, I decided to check out the Sabor Latin Festival with a few friends. On Friday, a friend of mine and I...
Principal and partner of the Cordish Company, Reed Cordish is raising the bar in Downtown Allentown. Sports & Social opened its doors at the former Hamilton Kitchen & Bar location at the end of April 2022, and is a prime indoor and outdoor destination for great food, live music, fun games (think foosball, arcade games, skee-ball, pong and more) and broadcast sports. “It is just the start,” Cordish says, noting that he loves being a part of an advancing city with a small-town feeling. Their menu of highly curated food items is made completely from scratch, and the signature Crush Bar on the dog-friendly outdoor patio features a large selection of specialty crush drinks. No matter what type of sports fan you are, Cordish says there is truly something for everyone—and the 25-foot high-definition media wall as well as more than 30 HD TVs make cheering on whichever team you are rooting for seamlessly possible.
Andy Montañez with special guest Edgar Joel will bring the heat to the outdoor stage on Sun., Sept. 25, 2022. BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest in partnership with La Mega Radio, are proud to announce singer/songwriter Andy Montañez, with special guest Edgar Joel will bring the heat and the beat to the outdoor stage for SteelStacks Summer Concert Series on Sun., Sept. 25, 2022. Gates open at 5 p.m. for this Sunday evening show. Tickets go on sale beginning Thur., June 30, for ArtsQuest Members and Fri., July 1, for the general public at steelstacks.org. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become anArtsQuest Circle donortoday.
Professional fireworks displays will take place across the Lehigh Valley this upcoming holiday weekend. ArtsQuest in Bethlehem will host its annual celebration on July 4, and fireworks displays will be viewable in the Allentown area in two locations. Bethlehem’s free event will start at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the SteelStacks...
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different types of glass, through Aug. 28. Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 N. New St. historicbethlehem.org, 800-360-8687.
June 27, 2022: The Celtic Cultural Alliance (CCA) has announced the opening of volunteer registration for the 35th annual celebration of the Celtic Classic Highland Games and Festival, which will take place on September 23-25, 2022, in downtown Bethlehem. . The Celtic Classic relies on hundreds of dedicated volunteers to...
Easton, PA – June 28 2022 – Local history takes center stage as Easton Heritage Day returns to Easton, Pa. The annual festival, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 10 in Centre Square, will celebrate the fact that Easton was chosen as one of only three original spots where the Declaration of Independence was first read aloud in 1776.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest is requesting photos from the community for its annual “Our Hometown Heroes – First Responders” banner display presented by Embassy Bank. The banner will debut on Patriot Day Celebration to honor the community’s first responders including police and law enforcement officials, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, emergency medical personnel and paramedics, who currently serve or have served our community.
Steven A. Saslow, a Montgomery County native, is selling his home near the Pocono Mountains with a heated indoor Olympic-length pool for $3.5 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Saslow built the nearly 14,000-square-foot home in 1991. The CEO of Mail Tribune/Rosebud Media attended a summer camp...
All ages are invited to explore the history of the Moravians during. Passport to History Weekend- July 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and July 17 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Nazareth, PA – The Moravian Historical Society is pleased to announce. their participation in...
Whether it's collard greens, fried chicken, corn bread, candied yams, chicken and dumplings, oven-baked macaroni and cheese, fried catfish, etc. (I could go on and on), sometimes you just need some good ol' "down South" comfort food that reminds you of your southern grandma's cooking. Southern food, or Soul Food,...
The Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce announces their annual Party for the Paws Fundraiser. On Wednesday June 29, 2022, the organization will be hosting a happy hour mixer in an effort to raise funds and support for the Animal Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley. The event will feature live...
Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series on LGBTQ issues in the Lehigh Valley that coincides with Pride Month. Lehighvalleylive.com and a Lafayette College journalism class collaborated on the series, which was made possible through a Journalism for Underheard Stories grant from the University of Wisconsin and Cortico’s Local Voices Network. Read more about the series here.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — To help celebrate its 100th year in the Lehigh Valley, Yocco's hot dogs has given $100,000 to the Catholic Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania to create an endowment to provide long-term support for Mercy School for Special Learning. Yocco's President Gary Iacocca and his son, Chris Iacocca,...
Essentials Salon & Spa announced the closing of its Doylestown Shopping Center location, no later than Aug. 28. Essentials’ Warrington location, in the Valley Square Shopping Center, will remain open. “It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the permanent closure of Essentials Salon & Spa in Doylestown,”...
Bucks County provides relatively easy access to getaways that involve relatively little packing, including one New Jersey beach.Image via iStock. Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing optional destination a try.
Charles has long experience fishing, hiking, exploring, and camping in the Northeast. One of the most memorable moments in my life was the first time I laid eyes upon the historic little town of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. As I wound my way down the side of a mountain with the sheer cliff face on one side and the raging Lehigh River on the other, I remember seeing the mass of train tracks coursing through the heart of the town like arteries. The Saint Marks church steeple towered above the tree-lined Main Street. I felt like I was finally home.
DOYLESTOWN, PA — Fabby-Do Creativity Café has gained a global following through TikTok and other platforms to the benefit of its business and the surrounding area. The last two years have been difficult for many small businesses. Between closed doors and hesitant customers, most have had to modify business plans and experiment with new ways of marketing. Many businesses have turned to social media such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to reach a broader audience than possible through traditional media.
READING, Pa. - Volunteers are setting up for a major clothing and shoe giveaway at FirstEnergy stadium happening Tuesday. Pastor Earl Wise of The Real Church 516 near Fleetwood helped coordinate a large-scale giveaway for anyone in the community. "Our church is really big on being the hands and feet...
Mike Hirsch is the Director of Content/Opinion and Community Engagement for The Morning Call in Allentown, Pa. He had previously worked as Business and Features editor at the paper. He worked as a reporter and editor for the Syracuse Newspapers from 1987 to 2001. He can be reached at mike.hirsch@mcall.com. This column, published first in The Morning Call, is reprinted by permission.
Stray horses in the busy streets of Philadelphia aren’t a sight that one would usually see. For Last Chance Ranch, it’s all in a day’s work. In a recent scenario, a stray, underweight horse was found wandering the streets in the Hunting Park section of the city. Being spotted on the 4000 block of North Darien Street, he now goes by “Darien,” as he finds himself getting back into healthy shape at the animal welfare organization in Richland Township.
