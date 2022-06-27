The Sabor Latin Festival Review By: Janel Spiegel

Principal and partner of the Cordish Company, Reed Cordish is raising the bar in Downtown Allentown. Sports & Social opened its doors at the former Hamilton Kitchen & Bar location at the end of April 2022, and is a prime indoor and outdoor destination for great food, live music, fun games (think foosball, arcade games, skee-ball, pong and more) and broadcast sports. “It is just the start,” Cordish says, noting that he loves being a part of an advancing city with a small-town feeling. Their menu of highly curated food items is made completely from scratch, and the signature Crush Bar on the dog-friendly outdoor patio features a large selection of specialty crush drinks. No matter what type of sports fan you are, Cordish says there is truly something for everyone—and the 25-foot high-definition media wall as well as more than 30 HD TVs make cheering on whichever team you are rooting for seamlessly possible.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO