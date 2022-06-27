Jury selection underway in double-murder of Greeley musician, woman

The Greeley Fire Department is urging residents to celebrate 4th of July safely by attending a professional fireworks show. Greeley City Council recently amended the city’s fireworks ordinance, increasing fines for illegal fireworks to $1,000 and possible jail time. Fireworks like bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, cherry bombs, shells and rockets are illegal. The only type permitted for usage in the city are the non-explosive kind that don’t leave the ground like fountains, ground spinners, sparklers, dipped sticks and illuminating torches. Fireworks will light up the sky at the 100th annual Greeley Stampede that runs through Monday, July 4th at Island Grove Regional Park. The show starts at 9:30 p.m.
