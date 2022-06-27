Jury selection underway in double-murder of Greeley musician, woman

Car dealerships should take notice, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office is warning that several dealerships have been burglarized recently. Deputies are looking for four suspects tied to four burglaries. Police said all the burglaries happened at car dealerships in Longmont, Fort Lupton, and in unincorporated parts of the county between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. Deputies said the masked suspects were armed with baseball bats, a long gun, and an assault rifle. They fled the scenes in a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. They warn the suspects are considered “armed and dangerous.”

