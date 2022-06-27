ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jury selection underway in double-murder of Greeley musician, woman

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJury selection is underway in connection with a high-profile double murder in Weld County. Kevin Eastman is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Heather Frank, and Scott Sessions, a well-known...

www.1310kfka.com

1310kfka.com

Greeley Police expected to enforce fireworks ordinance July 4th

The Greeley Fire Department is urging residents to celebrate 4th of July safely by attending a professional fireworks show. Greeley City Council recently amended the city’s fireworks ordinance, increasing fines for illegal fireworks to $1,000 and possible jail time. Fireworks like bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles, cherry bombs, shells and rockets are illegal. The only type permitted for usage in the city are the non-explosive kind that don’t leave the ground like fountains, ground spinners, sparklers, dipped sticks and illuminating torches. Fireworks will light up the sky at the 100th annual Greeley Stampede that runs through Monday, July 4th at Island Grove Regional Park. The show starts at 9:30 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
cuindependent.com

Twelve Tribes under scrutiny in Marshall Fire investigation

The Twelve Tribes sect is currently under investigation for igniting one of the most destructive fires in Colorado state history. This expansive fire, later coined “The Marshall Fire”, set over 1,100 homes ablaze in Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021– a catastrophic event that would not be easily forgotten by Superior and Louisville residents.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

2 women accused in Greeley murder, arson facing separate court hearings

Two women accused in a murder, arson and burglary last fall will face separate court hearings next month. The Greeley Tribune reports 23-year-old Hosanna Varela and 20-year-old Stacy Rodriguez are both charged with stabbing 35-year-old Chris Dickerson in the neck, then setting his home on fire on the 2400 block of 15th Avenue Court. Police said video surveillance shows both women at the scene on October 3, 2021. It’s unclear whether they’ll be tried together though that’s the state’s request. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

4 wanted in connection with 4 car dealership burglaries in Weld County

Car dealerships should take notice, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office is warning that several dealerships have been burglarized recently. Deputies are looking for four suspects tied to four burglaries. Police said all the burglaries happened at car dealerships in Longmont, Fort Lupton, and in unincorporated parts of the county between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. Deputies said the masked suspects were armed with baseball bats, a long gun, and an assault rifle. They fled the scenes in a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. They warn the suspects are considered “armed and dangerous.”
WELD COUNTY, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on U.S. 287

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week on U.S. 287 as Nicholas Bartz, 21. The Colorado State Patrol identified Bartz as being from Frederick. Investigators said Bartz was driving north on U.S. 287 at 7:36 p.m. Friday when he struck the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Feyen poised to become next Larimer Co. Sheriff

It’s looking like Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief John Feyen will be the next Larimer County Sheriff. Unofficial election results show Feyen leading by more than 5,200 votes over opponent Jeff Fisher, a deputy chief at the Louisville Police Department. Both were running in the Republican primary. There are no Democrats in the race. Feyen is poised to succeed Sheriff Justin Smith who is term limited and now running to be a Larimer County Commissioner.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Larimer County fire grows to 150 acres

The Halligan fire has grown to about 150 acres, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon. The blaze northwest of Fort Collins was 40% contained, but the flames had not damaged any homes near Halligan Reservoir. The fire was caused by lightning Monday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man serving time for federal drug charge walks away from facility

LITTLETON, Colo. — An inmate serving a 10-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood in Littleton escaped by walking away from a minimum-security satellite campus, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. Victor Alonso Alderete, 29, was discovered missing from the satellite camp which is adjacent to the...
LITTLETON, CO
castlerocknewspress.net

Fort Lupton police, others looking for armed burglars

Law enforcement agencies in Weld County, including the Fort Lupton Police Department and the Weld County Sheriff's Office, are asking for help in identifying four people who have committed several burglaries in Longmont, Fort Lupton and unincorporated Weld County. Weld County Sheriff's Office spokesman Joe Moylan said authorities think the...
FORT LUPTON, CO
Westword

Update: Two Deaths Among Seven Metro Denver Shootings on Bloody Monday

Mondays aren't typically associated with gun violence in metro Denver. But on June 27, at least seven separate shootings took place around the city, resulting in two deaths — one involving a suspect killed by police — and multiple injuries. A victim among the latter group was critically injured in an incident that closed a busy section of Colfax Avenue for more than an hour last night.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Motorcyclist dies in northeast Denver crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Denver on Tuesday night. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near Quebec Street and Northfield Boulevard, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Denver Police Department. The driver of the other vehicle was cooperating with...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in shooting death of man found in SUV

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man who was found in an SUV in Denver earlier this month, the Denver Police Department said. Spencer Doom, 30, was arrested Tuesday. He is being held on one count of first-degree murder. >...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Halligan Fire fully contained

The Halligan Fire burning northwest of Fort Collins is now fully contained. The fire broke out late Monday night following a lightning strike. It burned both public and private lands near Halligan Reservoir, spanning as much as 150 acres.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins officer under investigation for wrongful DUI arrests

A Fort Collins police officer is under investigation by the department and the DA’s office for wrongful DUI arrests. The Coloradoan reports records show Officer Jason Haferman was involved in at least nine cases where blood tests ultimately showed no drugs or alcohol were in the system of people arrested for DUI. Of those, Derrick Groves of Loveland, who claims his Tesla overcorrected and he was charged with DUI in April. The charges were ultimately dropped in June though he still faces a careless driving traffic offense. Groves called his arrest part of an “alarming pattern” on the part of Haferman and says he plans to file a lawsuit against the department and the officer. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

