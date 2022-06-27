Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea Are Ready To Submit Another Bid For Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has expressed his desire to leave Manchester City after considering his options for the past couple of weeks and now Chelsea, who have shown the most interest in the forward, are ready to get the deal done.

Raheem Sterling has expressed his desire to leave Manchester City after considering his options for the past couple of weeks and now Chelsea, who have shown the most interest in the forward, are ready to get the deal done.

The winger only started 32 games last season out of a possible 58 and when he asked for reassurances about game time for the upcoming campaign manager Pep Guardiola could not give them to him hence why he wants to move elsewhere.

Sterling against Atletico Madrid IMAGO / Sportimage

The deal is progressing with Fabrizio Romano claiming that there is positive feelings between the clubs around the transfer.

Chelsea have a new bid ready for Manchester City which should be closer to the valuation that City have set on him therefore around the £60 million mark.

Personal terms have already been discussed between Sterling and the club with the winger keen on the move.

Manchester City are prepared to let him go and at this current moment in time, it looks unlikely that they will look for a replacement in this current transfer market due to the incomings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Also, Jack Grealish will be looking to make the left-wing position his own after a full season of adapting to the way Guardiola plays.

So expect to see some movement with this deal very soon.

Read More Manchester City Coverage