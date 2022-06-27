ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Stefan Ortega Sends Goodbye Message To Arminia Bielefeld Fans Amid Manchester City Links

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Manchester City are set to sign Ariminia Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, and today he bid farewell to the Bielefeld fans via Instagram.

The deal is said to be done, and Ortega will leave Ariminia Bielefeld to join the Premier League champions next season.

Stefan Ortega receives an award for Arminia Bielefeld

IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

Stefan Ortega took to Instagram to say his goodbyes to the club he has played for on and off since 2007. Ortega left for three years to play for 1860 Munich, before returning to Arminia Bielefeld in 2017, where he has been ever since.

"Thank you @Ariminiaofficial! It's time to say goodbye" , Stefan Ortega said via Instagram.

The German goalkeeper will most likely replace Zack Steffen in the Manchester City ranks. with the American goalkeeper likely to want game time ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Some have even suggested Ortega could rival Manchester City number one Ederson for his spot between the sticks, such is the nature of the reputation the keeper has built for himself in Germany.

Stefan Ortega will be Manchester City's third summer signing providing the Kalvin Phillips deal gets over the line. Marc Cucurella will be next on the list afterwards.

Will Stefan Ortega take the number one spot?

