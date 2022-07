ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Ashburn Police Department is looking for information regarding shots fired near an apartment complex, according to a release from the department. On Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of Adams Street Apartments in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, the victim told officers that a white vehicle pulled in the front of their residence and continued to discharge firearms from the vehicle.

