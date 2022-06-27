ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army veteran stops in Pocatello on cross-country walk

By By CANDICE SPECTOR Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

POCATELLO — Jake Sansing, a U.S. Army veteran who is on a journey walking from Oregon to Maine with the goal of raising money to open a camp for struggling veterans, spent some time in Pocatello this past weekend.

Sansing started his current journey in Newport, Oregon, on April 9. He has since traveled hundreds of miles and met dozens of people along the way.

A former infantry soldier who has struggled with his own mental health since leaving the military in 2011, Sansing said he wants to one day open a campground for veterans, possibly in Idaho or Oregon, where vets can come to heal, work to improve their lives and spend time with fellow veterans.

To help him meet his goal of supporting veterans, Sansing is trekking cross-country and selling a book he wrote, titled, “Walking America: A 10,000 Mile Journey of Self-Healing.” Since he began his walk out of Newport nearly three months ago, he said he has sold more than 2,000 copies online and in person.

The book is a first-person account of how Sansing’s homelessness after his military service led him to walk from town to town seeking work. The book talks about how sleeping under the stars helped Sansing with post-traumatic stress, and how he embraced that and spent three years traveling on foot.

Starting in 2013, Sansing’s feet took him to several states over three years, including across his home state Tennessee, to California, Florida and Alaska.

Sansing has helped raise money for Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Shot at Life, an organization that helps vaccinate children around the world for preventable deadly diseases. But his current 3,000-mile walk will benefit the creation of his own charitable entity.

With thousands of miles and several states still to go until he reaches Maine, Sansing has already raised $15,000 for his veterans campground. He hopes to raise $100,000, which he thinks will be enough to make the camp a reality.

“I think this camp will help out a lot of people,” he said. “Many veterans want to go to a camp and get away from everybody and have fun and be with other vets. I think they deserve the option if they do want to do that. A lot of them are just sitting at home super depressed, have nothing going for them. They don’t know which way to go. I’m just trying to help them, let them reconnect with each other and relearn how to be happy, relax and have downtime.”

In Pocatello, Sansing said he felt welcome during his two days here. He was approached by many people who were interested in his story, and he was well fed and caffeinated by Jeri’s Jumbo’s Restaurant, which gave Sansing a free brunch, and Idaho Coffee Company, which gave him a complementary coffee.

For most of his journey, he plans to sleep in the tent or hammock he has with him. Though he said sometimes people will buy him a night at a motel — an offer he doesn’t decline, especially after walking his usual daily 20 to 40 miles.

Sansing said he expects to reach the end of his journey, “Jake Walks America,” between April and June of 2023. For now, he’s enjoying the experience.

