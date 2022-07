After the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Laura Prepon opened up about her experience getting an abortion. Accompanying an image of Prepon standing in front of a rainbow, the Orange Is the New Black actor wrote on Instagram, "One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester. The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time—I had the choice."

