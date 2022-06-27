ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miskell would support lower taxes, refunds as county councilman

Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.

Student support teacher Bill Miskell said that, as a Frederick County councilman, he would look to lower taxes and push the public school system to expand one of its training programs.

Miskell, a Republican, said the county should use funds from the last two years of higher-than-anticipated revenue to grant more tax breaks, rather than advance long-term projects like building new library branches.

Last November, the council voted to approve a $7.5 million measure to grant a $175 tax rebate to homeowners whose property was assessed at or below the county’s median value.

Miskell said the county should have awarded rebates to all homeowners, which Councilman Phil Dacey, R, advocated for prior to the council's vote last year. Doing so would have doubled the proposal’s price tag to roughly $15 million.

Miskell said he agreed with Dacey on a number of issues, including the councilman’s proposal to grant the council more power in shaping the county budget, which has grown at an increasing rate in the last few years.

"I think I agree with [Dacey], that the council should have a little bit more say," he said. “Sometimes you’re gonna have to say, ‘No, we can’t continue to spend at this rate. We can’t continue to tax people or to need this amount of money.'"

Three candidates are running to represent District 1, which encompasses Middletown, Burkittsville, Rosemont, Brunswick and land west of Md. 355, including parts of Urbana and the Sugarloaf Mountain area.

Miskell is one of two candidates seeking the Republican nomination. The second is John Distel, a Montgomery County police sergeant and part-time attorney.

Councilman Jerry Donald, who has won the last two elections and represented the district since 2014, is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Miskell, a student support teacher at Monocacy Middle School, has lived all but a few years of his life in Middletown. He spent time in Brunswick after getting married, but eventually returned to Middletown, where he lives with his wife.

Miskell has worked in student support services for more than 20 years. He said that being a student support teacher can involve everything from breaking up fights to directing lunchroom traffic to counseling students who are having a rough day.

“You’re a guidance counselor, you’re a [school resource officer], you’re administration — you’re like a vice principal — and you’re almost like a therapist,” Miskell said. “We wear many hats during the day.”

He coached high school basketball for two decades, most recently at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick. He won a state title and made three state final appearances as coach of the girls basketball team at Middletown High School.

Miskell said he would seek to expand Frederick County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Center, a program offering career-specific training for roughly 700 high school students each year.

Miskell said he’d like the program extended to middle school students and that increased funding could pay for a larger facility to accommodate more students. Expanding the program could boost the number of local trade workers, like plumbers, carpenters and heavy equipment operators, he said.

The county funds the Frederick County Board of Education’s budget, and the County Council has the final vote on the amount. The council, however, has no say over how the school board spends its budget.

“That's where you work with the Board of Education people and see, ‘Where could they make cuts?’” he said. “I don't have anything specific that I'd want to go on record saying, but there are some things that they could cut.”

