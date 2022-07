Only Murders in the Building is back and better than ever for its sophomore season with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Not only are they on the hunt for another killer, but they're attempting to clear their names in the process. Cara Delevingne stars as Gomez's love interest (the two are also close friends and tattoo twins IRL), and Hollywood icon Shirley MacLaine guest stars in addition to Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, and others. Two episodes will drop this Tuesday, June 28, followed by one new episode a week.

