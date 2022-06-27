ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Carell 'Can't Wait' to Reunite With John Krasinski a Decade After 'The Office' (Exclusive)

By Zach Seemayer‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether again! Steve Carell and John Krasinski will soon be reuniting onscreen more than a decade after their hit sitcom, The Office, went off the air. Carell recently chatted with ET's Will Marfuggi, and he spoke about getting the opportunity to work with Krasinski once again on the upcoming project Imaginary...

