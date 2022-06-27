Police: 2 people killed in car hit by train had fled drag racing scene

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a man killed his ex-girlfriend and then barricaded himself inside a trailer in Westland, before surrendering. At about 12:06 a.m. on June 29, police were called to the 3500 block of Glenwood Road, near South Wayne Road in Westland. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman dead inside of a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall. According to police, Cornwall was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, who barricaded himself inside a trailer located nearby after the shooting. Through the work of the Westland Police Department and the Western Wayne County SWAT team, the suspect exited the trailer and was immediately arrested. No other information has been given at this time. Police continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

