ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wixom, MI

Police: 2 people killed in car hit by train had fled drag racing scene

fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DPD chief stressed that officers were not...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Westland murder suspect charged after ex-girlfriend shot to death inside vehicle

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend Wednesday in Westland is facing charges. Cary Taylor, 41, of Westland, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearms in connection with the death of Tabitha Cornwall. The 41-year-old victim's mother said she was leaving...
WESTLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Wixom, MI
Wixom, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Westland Police Investigating After Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Barricades Himself In Trailer

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating after a man killed his ex-girlfriend and then barricaded himself inside a trailer in Westland, before surrendering. At about 12:06 a.m. on June 29, police were called to the 3500 block of Glenwood Road, near South Wayne Road in Westland. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman dead inside of a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall. According to police, Cornwall was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend, who barricaded himself inside a trailer located nearby after the shooting. Through the work of the Westland Police Department and the Western Wayne County SWAT team, the suspect exited the trailer and was immediately arrested. No other information has been given at this time. Police continue to investigate. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hit and run driver that injured 2 children sought by Dearborn police

FOX 2 - Dearborn police are looking for the driver in a hit and run that injured two children Sunday at Telegraph and Ross on the city's southwest side. The crash happened in the area of Ross and Banner St. on Dearborn’s west side. The children to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit and both children are expected to make a full recovery.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects steal tools, puppy from mobile locksmiths during armed robbery in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Mobile locksmiths were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday by people who called for help in Romulus, police said. According to police, the locksmiths, a husband and wife, went to 15042 Plain Way just after 8:30 p.m. to help someone who said he was locked out of his vehicle. The victim said they were met by three males wearing all black and masks.
ROMULUS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drag Racing#Accident#Dpd
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Detroit

Vehicle Crash In Ray Township Leaves Juvenile With Life-Threatening Injuries

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Authorities say a juvenile has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Ray Township. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on June 26. Authorities were called to the intersection of 27 Mile Road and Romeo Plank for a two-vehicle crash. Witnesses told police that a white Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on 27 Mile Road when it failed to yield to a blinking red light at the intersection and collided with a bronze Lexus that was going southbound on Romeo Plank. Authorities say the crash caused the...
Detroit News

Pregnant woman hit by car in Southfield parking lot in critical condition

Detroit — A pregnant woman and her unborn child were in critical condition Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in Southfield. Southfield Police and Fire Rescue were called to the Country Court Apartments at 25509 Greenfield Rd. at about 3:18 p.m. after reports of a pregnant woman struck by a vehicle as she was walking in the parking lot of the apartments, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MLive

Wife dead, husband arrested after home invasion by 2 teens, police say

DETROIT – A 32-year-old woman is dead and her husband is in police custody after they were the victims of a home invasion Tuesday morning, June 28, in Detroit, police said. The husband was arrested, along with two 17-year-old suspects in the break-in, because he is wanted in connection with a separate homicide, FOX 2 Detroit reports.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy