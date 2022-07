Thousands of Alabama Army National Guard soldiers could be forced out of the service for failing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. In analysis of National Guard data, the AP found up to 40,000 soldiers – or about 13% of the force nationwide – have not yet received the mandated COVID-19 vaccine. As many as 14,000 of them have refused and could be forced out of their service. Guard soldiers have until Thursday to get the vaccine.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO