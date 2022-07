DULUTH, Minn.– “I love that we’re able to bring coffee as an art form, as an enjoyable experience to people,” Owner of Portage Coffee Camper, Bo Brallier, said. A new mobile coffee shop is now open in Duluth where you can get a caffeine fix on the go. Portage Coffee Camper, a family run business owned by northland couple, is officially kicking off their season. Open from 7 am until 3 pm, 5 to 6 days a week. They are planning to travel around the Duluth area to share their drinks with the community.

