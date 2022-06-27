New Details Emerge About Britney Spears' Ex Breaking Into Her Home

Photo: Getty Images

New details have emerged after Britney Spears ' wedding to Sam Asghari was crashed by her ex Jason Alexander , who also broke into her home.

One of the " Toxic " singer's security guards came forward as a witness in court on Monday (Jun 27), where Alexander was having a preliminary hearing. The guard testified that Alexander tried opening Britney's bedroom door while she was inside and that he went straight for it when he broke into her property, TMZ reports. Luckily, the door was locked. He added that Alexander kept repeating that he needed to talk to Britney and that he was looking for her, despite not being on the guest list for the wedding. Shortly after the incident, the security guard was fired. Later, he testified that Alexander was seen outside of her property multiple times before the wedding, up to the day before.

Britney has since gotten a 3-year restraining order against Alexander who was hit with a felony stalking charge . Alexander pleaded not guilty to trespassing, vandalism, and battery. His bail is currently at $100,000 with his next court date set for July 12. A source said that Spears' attorney Matthew is "very thankful" to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office for "the seriousness with which it is taking the matter, including charging Alexander with a felony."