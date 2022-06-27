ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Vietnam Veteran Exhibit Travels to the Northland

By Maria Vollom
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. — A replica wall of the Vietnam memorial in Washington D.C. travelled to Chisholm last week. The monument is known as the ‘Wall That Heals.’ The replica is brought across the country so that Vietnam veterans and their families can see it without getting on a...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Mesabi Family YMCA Closing End Of July

VIRGINIA, Minn. — An important part of the Iron Range community says it will be closing this summer. The Board of Directors of the Mesabi Family YMCA announced that they will be dissolving their operations. A statement on their Facebook page said it was not an easy decision, but the cost of an aging building and declining membership forced their hand.
VIRGINIA, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Hibbing, Iron Range, Ely

Hibbing, MN- The City of Hibbing received a grant to clean and repurpose a contaminated site. Nearly $250,000 will get allocated from the Department of Employment and Economic Development. The money will clean and redevelop the site into a proposed new eye clinic. The project is anticipated to create four jobs and retain eight jobs. Other funds for the project will come from a developer and the IRRRB.
HIBBING, MN
FOX 21 Online

MDA Has Second Treatment For Invasive Species

DULUTH, Minn.– Early Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture did their second round of Gypsy Moth treatments in the Duluth and Cloquet area. The MDA states that Gypsy Moths is an invasive species that is known to be one of the most destructive tree pests. Feeding on trees causing light leaf damage in the early stages, to branches being completely stripped bare in the later stages.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Protest planned for the Range to support women, LGBTQIA

On the Range, a chance to protest the recent Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe V. Wade. Organizers have put together an event called Iron Rangers Mobilize for Women and LGBTQIA Lives. You're encouraged to stand up for your rights at 7pm on Monday, at the Iron Man statue in...
CHISHOLM, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Eagan, MN
State
Wisconsin State
City
Chisholm, MN
City
Duluth, MN
State
Washington State
Chisholm, MN
Government
FOX 21 Online

Yellow Bike Coffee to Move Locations

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Today was full of mixed emotions for the owner of a popular coffee and sandwich shop in Hermantown that’s on the move. The Yellow Bike Coffee Shop off of the miller trunk highway closed the doors at its current spot it’s been in for five years as it transitions to a new location.
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Found Dead In Hibbing, Boyfriend Booked On Domestic Charges

HIBBING, Minn. — A woman in Hibbing was found dead by first responders on Tuesday, and police say her death is suspicious. Just before 1 a.m., police and fire/EMS were called out to the 3500-block of 9th Avenue West for an unresponsive 43-year-old woman who wasn’t breathing. Her...
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Arrest made after Hibbing woman found dead

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Hibbing police are investigating what they call a woman’s “suspicious” death. According to police, officers were called to the 3500 Block of 9th Avenue West around 1 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a woman unresponsive and not breathing. They arrived to find a...
HIBBING, MN
kdal610.com

Arrest Made In Suspicious Hibbing Death

HIBBING, MN (KDAL) – Just before 1 a-m on Tuesday, Hibbing Police were called to the 3500 block of 9th Avenue West on reports of a non-responsive woman. They arrived to find a 43 year old woman dead and determined that the death was suspicious. The woman’s 46 year...
HIBBING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#Northland#The Wall That Heals#Americans#Vietnam Army Veteran#The Duluth Veteran Center
FOX 21 Online

Duckpin Leagues Kick Off For The Summer

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Skyline Social and Games in Hermantown is kicking off their 2022 summer Duckpin Leagues. The game of Duckpin is like bowling, but with a tiny twist. The lanes are shorter, pins are smaller and on strings, plus the ball can fit into the palm of your hand. Skyline is the only known duckpin bowling in northern Minnesota, and they are always excited to get the leagues rolling for the season.
HERMANTOWN, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota West central St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gunn, or over Grand Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Coleraine around 735 PM CDT. Taconite around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Pengilly, Keewatin and Nashwauk. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Girl rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Cloquet

CLOQUET, MN -- A girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after Cloquet Police say she was hit by a car while crossing the street. According to Cloquet Police, it happened around 1:23 p.m. on 3 Street. The girl was treated on scene and eventually taken to the hospital with...
CLOQUET, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy