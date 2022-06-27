Vietnam Veteran Exhibit Travels to the Northland

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Skyline Social and Games in Hermantown is kicking off their 2022 summer Duckpin Leagues. The game of Duckpin is like bowling, but with a tiny twist. The lanes are shorter, pins are smaller and on strings, plus the ball can fit into the palm of your hand. Skyline is the only known duckpin bowling in northern Minnesota, and they are always excited to get the leagues rolling for the season.

HERMANTOWN, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO